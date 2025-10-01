БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Second Blood Test Confirms 18-Year-Old ATV Driver, Who Caused Serious Accident in Sunny Beach, Was Under the Influence of Drugs

The youth is charged with causing death and causing bodily harm to several people

Снимка: BNT

The results of a second blood test for 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev, who in August hit five people with an ATV at the Sunny Beach resort, have been released. The test confirmed that he was under the influence of drugs while operating the vehicle, BNT has learned.

    On August 26, the presence of marijuana was shown in the first blood test of 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev, who caused a serious ATV accident injuring five people in the Sunny Beach resort on August 14.

    The second test, conducted in Varna, was requested by Nikola Burgazliev’s lawyer after investigators reported that traces of marijuana had been found in the initial blood sample.

    Nikola Burgazliev has been charged with causing death by accident and inflicting bodily harm on multiple victims. Following the incident in Sunny Beach, 35-year-old Hristina went into clinical death and later died.

    4-Year-Old Boy and His 35-Year-Old Mother in Coma after an ATV Crashed into Pedestrians in Sunny Beach

    Her four-year-old son Martin, who remained in a coma for an extended period, has now been discharged from Pirogov Hospital after a long fight for his life by doctors in Burgas and Sofia. Two other children and an employee of a nearby hotel were also injured in the crash.

    Four-year-old Martin was discharged from hospital on September 30.

