Second Day of Public Transport Blockade in Sofia Amid Protest for Higher Wages

The transport blockade in Sofia continues for a second consecutive day on May 15. In search of a resolution, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has invited the protesting transport workers to a meeting at the Municipality today. The workers are demanding a wage increase.

The situation escalated after initial announcements that ground public transport in Sofia would be suspended from early morning until noon on Wednesday. However, the protesters later declared civil disobedience.

The workers are demanding a gradual wage increase — by BGN 400 (approx. €200) this year, reaching BGN 600 (approx. €300) by 2027. The protest has also sparked political tensions between the Minister of Finance and the Sofia Municipality. Unlike yesterday, today is a school day, and the only public transport currently operating is the underground.

"The government remains distant from our problems and is not genuinely engaging with our demands. No one has come to talk to us. We are all on edge — and so are the passengers. To attract new people and to allow us proper rest, more staff are needed."