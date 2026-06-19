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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Second Inscription Bearing the Name of Heracles Kynagides Discovered at Heraclea Sintica

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Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
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втори надпис името херакъл кинагид откриха хераклея синтика

A second inscription bearing the name of Heracles Kynagides (“Hercules the Hunte”) has been discovered during archaeological excavations at the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica, led by Prof. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski (NAIM–BAS).

Archaeological Discovery: Inscription Confirms Temple Dedicated to Hercules in Heraclea Sintica

The new inscription is engraved on a large stone vessel that has not been fully preserved. Nevertheless, a significant portion of the text remains legible, allowing it to be linked to the cult of Heracles in his aspect as a hunter. Beneath the inscription, a relief depiction of a shield of the so-called Macedonian type is clearly visible—a characteristic symbol of the ancient Macedonians, known from numerous depictions on coins and other artefacts. Opposite the shield, part of a figure can also be discerned, likely the head of a horse or a wild boar.

The stone vessel was discovered in close proximity to an altar, on which archaeologists had recently deciphered the inscription “Antigonus – to Heracles Kynagides…”. According to the excavation director, the two objects are contemporaneous and were likely part of the same ritual complex. It is assumed that the vessel was used in cult practices associated with the worship of the mythological hero.

This discovery represents the second epigraphic monument linked to Heracles Kynagides found within the current archaeological season and contributes to a better understanding of religious life in Heraclea Sintica.

The archaeological team also has a fragment of the base of a similar stone vessel, and a petrographic analysis is planned to determine whether the separate parts belong to the same object. Specialists in stone material analysis will take part in the research.

Experts also associate a recently discovered marble torso in Heraclea Sintica with Apollo or Dionysus.

Excavations at Heraclea Sintica continue, with ongoing documentation of the archaeological context to enable more precise dating and interpretation of the structures and artefacts discovered.

The rare find of ancient statue in Heraclea Sintica goes on display in Sofia

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