Serious Accident on Veliko Tarnovo – Elena Road: One Dead, One Injured

A serious traffic accident occurred today around 12:00 PM on the Veliko Tarnovo – Elena road, between the villages of Mindya and Merdanya.

The section of the road where the incident took place has been closed to traffic. According to initial reports, three passenger vehicles were involved in the collision.

One person has died and another has been injured. Police teams are redirecting vehicles via alternate routes through the villages from Gorna Oryahovitsa. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.


