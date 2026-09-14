Situation along Bulgarian Section of the Danube River Remains Complicated Due to Low Water Levels

The hydrological situation along the Bulgarian section of the Danube remains complicated because of low water levels, the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River said.

No change was recorded at the gauging stations at Ruse and Novo Selo. At Silistra, the water level rose by 4 centimetres. At the other gauging stations along the Bulgarian section, declines of between 1 and 3 centimetres were recorded.

According to information from the River Supervision Directorate in Ruse at the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration”, no new vessels have run aground in or outside the navigation channel over the past 24 hours. All restrictions on vessel draught remain in force along the entire stretch of the river.

The Danube level near Ruse today is 122 cm below the reference zero level. The forecast for the next two days is for it to fall by a further 2 centimetres.