Firefighters in Bulgaria Mark Professional Holiday

Employees of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection are celebrating their professional holiday today, September 14

14 September is associated with the opening of the First Firefighters’ Congress in 1905. The congress was held on the initiative of 17 fire service commanders and fire safety professionals, and saw the establishment of the first professional association of firefighters in Bulgaria.

The occasion was marked with a ceremony at the National Fire Service headquarters in Sofia. Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, and representatives of the political and professional leadership of the Interior Ministry attended.