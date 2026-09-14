Firefighters in Bulgaria Mark Professional Holiday

Employees of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection are celebrating their professional holiday today, September 14
14 September is associated with the opening of the First Firefighters’ Congress in 1905. The congress was held on the initiative of 17 fire service commanders and fire safety professionals, and saw the establishment of the first professional association of firefighters in Bulgaria.
The occasion was marked with a ceremony at the National Fire Service headquarters in Sofia. Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, and representatives of the political and professional leadership of the Interior Ministry attended.
Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection: “I wish them and their families good health. I hope they continue to demonstrate the professionalism that we have all witnessed, and never stop saving human lives and protecting our nature. On our part, on behalf of the Directorate’s leadership, I promise that we will continue to make the conditions in which they serve and perform their duty increasingly better. In this context, we once again have new deliveries of equipment that will enable them to be more effective in carrying out their duties.”