Six Water Reservoirs to Be Installed Ahead of Wildfires Season for Helicopter Firefighting

от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN


By the start of the fire-prone season, six water reservoirs will be installed across the country to supply the four available helicopters with water in the event of wildfire emergencies. This was announced by Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, during the opening of the renovated fire station in Tsarevo on May 19.

Joint studies are currently underway with the Air Force to determine the most suitable locations for the reservoirs, which will each hold 35 cubic metres of water.

“We will be ready with them before the wildfires season begins. These reservoirs are extremely important because they save the helicopters time, eliminating the need to draw water from natural sources like dams or lakes. Fires sometimes occur in remote areas, far from such water sources, so these reservoirs will be of great help. They will significantly reduce the time needed to deliver water to the fire site,” Chief Commissioner Dzhartov explained.

Firefighters have undergone specialised helicopter deployment training at Krumovo Air Base, in cooperation with the Bulgarian Air Force.

“In the case of fires in hard-to-reach areas, instead of traveling by other means, firefighters will be able to be airlifted directly to the scene via helicopter,” Dzhartov noted.

Following last year’s acquisition of six drones for firefighting, Bulgaria is now in the process of procuring an additional 20 aerial vehicles this year.





Product image
