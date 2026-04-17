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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Slaughterhouse near Plovdiv Closed with 36 Tonnes of Unfit Food

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Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
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Inspectors found that some of the cold storage rooms were not operating as intended, while in others both fit and unfit food products were being stored simultaneously.

затвориха кланица пловдив тона негодни храни

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) suspended the operations of a meat production and processing facility in the village of Radinovo, Plovdiv district, after inspectors found multiple hygiene violations in the premises. A large quantity of products without the required documentation was also discovered.

Nearly 36 tonnes of meat were found in three cold storage rooms without documentation or with expired shelf life. Around 35 tonnes have been designated for destruction, while one tonne has been placed under seizure pending the submission of additional documents.

Dr Angel Mavrovski, Executive Director of the BFSA: “For the case in Radinovo, a signal was submitted to me and to caretaker Minister Hristiyanov. Immediate measures were taken. The result is 35 tonnes of meat unfit for consumption. We also have inspections in livestock holdings. The discrepancies in missing animals are colossal. The violations we are finding in other facilities are also significant. The teams are constantly on standby, with cross-checks carried out from one regional directorate to another. This is precisely what uncovered these serious shortcomings in the Plovdiv regional directorate. Our aim is to detect problems from the very beginning, right from the point of import.”

Inspectors found poor sanitary, hygiene and technological conditions at the site, including corroded equipment, heavily soiled premises, and faulty sinks and sterilisation equipment throughout the production process.

Radoslava Kutseva, chief expert at the BFSA: “A poor sanitary and hygiene condition of the facility was established. Floors, walls and ceilings are heavily soiled with accumulated contamination. The cold storage rooms have damaged door seals, and all sterilisation units in the facility are not functioning, as well as some of the sinks. In three of the chambers we found 36 tonnes of meat, of which 35 tonnes have been seized and designated for destruction, and one tonne has been placed under seizure pending traceability. This is meat for which traceability cannot currently be ensured. The slaughterhouse is now closed. As of the 15th, when the order was issued, the facility has been shut down.”

Inspectors also found that the staff hygiene barrier system was not functioning, effectively eliminating disinfection controls. The cutting room was also in poor condition, and the movement of products between chambers created a risk of cross-contamination.

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