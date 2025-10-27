Sofia Airport Announces New Flights to Chișinău, Kraków and Prague

Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport has announced the launch of new routes to Chișinău, Kraków and Prague, operated by low-cost airlines, according to a post on the airport’s official Facebook page.

Flights to Chișinău, the capital of Moldova, will be operated by Wizz Air twice a week — on Thursdays and Sundays.

Regular services to Kraków, Poland will be available three times weekly — on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays — operated by Ryanair.

From 27 October, Wizz Air will also begin operating flights to Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, four times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Source: BTA






