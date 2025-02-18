Sofia Airport renamed after national hero Vasil Levski - photos of new vision

The new name of the capital's airport is "Vasil Levski" Airport – Sofia.

The vision will be officially presented tomorrow morning, February 19, in front of Terminal 2.

On Monday, President Rumen Radev issued a decree renaming Sofia Airport in honour of national hero Vasil Levski, known as the "Apostle of Freedom".

This change comes in the year marking the 152nd anniversary of the death of Vasil Levski.

Photos by BGNES

