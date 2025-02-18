Sofia Airport renamed after national hero Vasil Levski - photos of new vision
The new name of the capital's airport is "Vasil Levski" Airport – Sofia.
The vision will be officially presented tomorrow morning, February 19, in front of Terminal 2.
On Monday, President Rumen Radev issued a decree renaming Sofia Airport in honour of national hero Vasil Levski, known as the "Apostle of Freedom".
This change comes in the year marking the 152nd anniversary of the death of Vasil Levski.
Photos by BGNES
Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News
More from EN
President after Consultative Council for National Security: The state should apply its full force on those producing and distributing drugs
18:14, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunities of two MPs
18:02, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
The "Bulgarian Escobar" and his associate Chorata arrested in a drug bust
17:22, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
After nearly 18 hours: Burgas - Varna road re-opened to traffic, restrictions for lorries remain in place
16:44, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
GERB leader Boyko Borissov supports the position of not sending Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine
15:37, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Consultative Council on risks and threats to national security from the spread of and abuse of drugs and illicit substances among adolescents began
15:14, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
US and NATO ask European countries: Are we ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine?
14:09, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
President Rumen Radev Firmly Opposes Sending Bulgarian Troops to Ukraine
14:06, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Retro train ride from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March - Baba Marta Day
21:15, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Code Orange weather alert on Tuesday: Snowfall continues in North and Northeast Bulgaria
20:57, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Bulgaria will request convergence reports from the EC and ECB by the end of February
19:27, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Drug use in Bulgaria has increased by 30% in the past 5 years
18:41, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
President after Consultative Council for National Security: The state should apply its full force on those producing and distributing drugs
Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunities of two MPs
The "Bulgarian Escobar" and his associate Chorata arrested in a drug bust
After nearly 18 hours: Burgas - Varna road re-opened to traffic, restrictions for lorries remain in place
GERB leader Boyko Borissov supports the position of not sending Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine
Consultative Council on risks and threats to national security from the spread of and abuse of drugs and illicit substances among adolescents began
Топ 24
Най-четени
Арестуваха "българския Ескобар" и авера му Чората при...
Сарафов поиска имунитетите на двама депутати
Мама и тате: Мечтата на 6-годишния Емо
Населени места останаха без ток заради усложнената зимна обстановка...
Оранжев код в 5 области за обилни снеговалежи, какво съветват от АПИ?
Зеленски: САЩ "искат да угодят" на Путин
Ще участва ли България в процеса по гарантиране на сигурността в...
Самолет се обърна по таван в Торонто
Започват преговорите за мир в Украйна, в Рияд пристигна руската...
Има ли бойкот на хранителните вериги?
Кирил Петков отива на съд заради ареста на Борисов
Кола се вряза в хора в Мюнхен (СНИМКИ)
Арестуваха "българския Ескобар" и авера му Чората при...
Сарафов поиска имунитетите на двама депутати
Избухна голям пожар в склад в София
Френският президент Еманюел Макрон свиква извънредна среща на върха...
Даде ли резултат бойкотът срещу големите вериги заради високите цени?
Жана Бергендорф отива на съд
#НеДишайСмърт - как ни влияе пушенето на вейп?
After nearly 18 hours: Burgas - Varna road re-opened to traffic, restrictions for lorries remain in place