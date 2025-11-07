БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Българските евромонети - вижте дизайна им (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Сделката за "Лукойл": "Гънвор" се...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev Has Stripped Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova of Her Powers

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
EN
Запази

The reason - lack of necessary trust and inability to interact effectively

кметът софия васил терзиев отнел делегираните правомощия главния архитект богдана панайотова
Снимка: BTA

Effective as of today, November 7, the Mayor of Sofia has issued an order withdrawing the delegated powers of the city’s Chief Architect.

According to a statement from the municipal press office, the decision was made due to a “lack of the necessary trust and an inability to ensure effective cooperation within the framework of the municipal administration.”

From today, the chief architect will no longer act as the contracting authority under the Public Procurement Act. If necessary, that power will be exercised directly by the Mayor of Sofia, the statement said.

Approval of orders and contracts relating to the disposal of municipal property and the acquisition of land and real property rights under the Local Self-Government and Local Administration Act will remain solely within the remit of Deputy Mayor for Finance and Healthcare, Georgi Klisurski.

The authority to submit reports on urban planning matters — including the creation and/or amendment of detailed development plans, as well as proposals for changes to the General Development Plan — to the Sofia Municipal Council will now be exercised by the Mayor of Sofia.

The changes have been introduced to ensure managerial continuity, institutional oversight, and effective coordination within the work of the municipal administration, the Sofia Municipality stated.

On Wednesday, Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev called for the resignation of the city’s Chief Architect, Bogdana Panayotova. He explained that, in the course of their work together, it had become clear that they held differing views on how the organisation should function and on the role of the Chief Architect within it. Later, Panayotova stated that she had no intention of resigning.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Все още се изясняват причините за катастрофата с мигранти в Бургас
1
Все още се изясняват причините за катастрофата с мигранти в Бургас
Гонка с мигранти: Кола падна в езерото Вая в Бургас
2
Гонка с мигранти: Кола падна в езерото Вая в Бургас
Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на главния архитект Богдана Панайотова
3
Кметът на София Васил Терзиев е отнел правомощията на главния...
Президентът Румен Радев с призив за освобождаването на Никола Саркози
4
Президентът Румен Радев с призив за освобождаването на Никола Саркози
Сделката за "Лукойл": "Гънвор" се отказва да купи задграничните активи на компанията
5
Сделката за "Лукойл": "Гънвор" се отказва да...
"Ще ни обединява доброто": Бащата на Сияна създава гражданско движение
6
"Ще ни обединява доброто": Бащата на Сияна създава...

Най-четени

"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в ковчези": Кочани
1
"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в...
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше открит жив в планината
2
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше...
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
3
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
4
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
Моторист и жена загинаха при катастрофи в Пловдивско и Великотърновско
5
Моторист и жена загинаха при катастрофи в Пловдивско и Великотърновско
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по български
6
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по...

More from: Bulgaria

President Radev Awards the Presidential Badge of Honour to Anthony Layden,British Ambassador to Libya between 2002 and 2006
President Radev Awards the Presidential Badge of Honour to Anthony Layden,British Ambassador to Libya between 2002 and 2006
President Rumen Radev Calls for the Release of Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy President Rumen Radev Calls for the Release of Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Woman Stabbed in Central Blagoevgrad, Suspect Detained Woman Stabbed in Central Blagoevgrad, Suspect Detained
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
The Bulgarian Euro Coins – See Their Design (video) The Bulgarian Euro Coins – See Their Design (video)
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Parliament Grants Emergency Powers to Future Special Administrator of Lukoil Refinery in Burgas Parliament Grants Emergency Powers to Future Special Administrator of Lukoil Refinery in Burgas
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
71 ancient coins seized at Malko Tarnovo border crossing 71 ancient coins seized at Malko Tarnovo border crossing
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.

Водещи новини

"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма": Борба за живот без помощ от държавата
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма": Борба за живот без помощ от...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Без купувач за "Лукойл": Според САЩ "Гънвор" е марионетка на Русия Без купувач за "Лукойл": Според САЩ "Гънвор" е марионетка на Русия
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
По света
Срещата на Тръмп с "великия лидер и негов приятел" Виктор Орбан (ОБЗОР) Срещата на Тръмп с "великия лидер и негов приятел" Виктор Орбан (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
По света
Бюджетът на раздора: Между напрежението и диалога (ОБЗОР) Бюджетът на раздора: Между напрежението и диалога (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Особеният управител придобива пълен контрол над "Лукойл"...
Чете се за: 08:47 мин.
У нас
За 4 от 7 проблемни зони в София все още няма решение за боклука
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Българските евромонети - вижте дизайна им (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Общество
"Ще ни обединява доброто": Бащата на Сияна създава...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ