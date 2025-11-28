БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Sofia Municipality to Appeal Court Ruling Halting Expansion of Paid Parking Zones

The planned expansion and price increase of the blue and green parking zones, due to take effect on 5 January, remains on hold until a final court ruling.

Sofia Municipality on November 28 announced it will appeal the decision of the Administrative Court, which suspended the preliminary implementation of the new parking regulation. As a result, the planned expansion and price increase of the blue and green parking zones, due to take effect on 5 January, remains on hold until a final court ruling.

Sofia Administrative Court Suspended Increase and Expansion of Paid Parking Zones in Sofia

The municipality stressed that the court did not declare the ordinance null and void, but only ordered an interim measure.

The municipality expressed concerns that the speed of the court’s decision raises questions as to whether its arguments were fully considered. It intends to urge the Supreme Administrative Court to overturn the ruling and will continue to advocate for the introduction of a modern, efficient parking system in Sofia.

