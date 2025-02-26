Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested

The police in Sofia on February 26 uncovered warehouse facilities used for storing unlicensed vapes in the "Lyulin" neighbourhood. One individual, previously convicted for similar crimes, has been detained in connection with the case.

During a search of the detained individual's home, four warehouses containing a large quantity of vapes and liquids were discovered, explained Commissioner Darin Kostov, Head of the Economic Police Department at the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR). However, the exact quantity of the seized items has not yet been specified.

"In one of the warehouses, there are liquids with various concentrations, which will be examined. It is suspected that they contain prohibited substances," Kostov added.

Three additional warehouses were found at different addresses across the city, all managed by the detained individual. According to the police, he is also involved in the legal distribution of cigarettes and vapes, but the majority of his activities are illegal. He was distributing his products in nightclubs and through the internet.

