Sofia Underground to Operate on May 20 with Additional Trains

On Tuesday, May 20, the Sofia Underground will continue running with additional trains on Lines 1, 2, and 4, and with increased frequency on Line 3, according to an announcement from the metro operator “Metropolitan” EAD.

The reduced train intervals across all lines will remain in effect, ensuring more frequent service to support passenger travel.

Despite the recent citywide transport strike, the metro company did not suspend operations and has maintained its service schedule, continuing to assist in passenger transportation throughout.