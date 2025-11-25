St Clement of Ohrid Commemorated as Sofia University Marks Its Patron’s Day

On November 25, the Orthodox Church honours the memory of St Clement of Ohrid, and Sofia University celebrates its patron’s day.

As part of the tradition, the celebration begins in the university’s academic chapel, “St Clement of Ohrid,” within the Faculty of Theology, with the Divine Liturgy.

Following the service, a procession will make its way to the monument of St Clement of Ohrid. Later, the Academic Council of Sofia University, led by Rector Prof. Georgi Valchev, will lay a wreath at the monument in tribute to the saint.