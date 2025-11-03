БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Summer 2026: Early Bookings Rise for Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
EN
Запази

What services are tourists looking for?

лято 2026 ръст ранните записвания почивка море северното черноморие
Снимка: BTA/archive

Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria’s northern Black Sea coast have risen by 10% compared to the same period last year, according to tour operators and hoteliers. More than one million tourists have visited Varna since the start of the year, with the largest numbers coming from Romania and Germany. Varna Airport reported nearly 1.9 million passengers this year – an increase of 22% compared to previous year.

Industry representatives say the summer season was successful, with more seaside visitors overall. However, tourists increasingly seek experiences, prefer shorter stays, and frequently change destinations.

Professor Stoyan Marinov of the Varna Tourist Chamber said travellers want entertainment, events and additional leisure services beyond all-inclusive complexes. He added that Bulgaria could place stronger emphasis on local cuisine and promote health and spa tourism.

Interest from German tourists is growing, though pre-pandemic levels have not yet been reached. Bulgaria has re-entered the top ten most sought-after destinations for the German market, with operators expecting gradual recovery of around 15–20% per year, depending on flight capacity.

The interest of German tourists in our country is growing, although the levels of the pre-pandemic year 2019 have not yet been reached. Bulgaria is among the 10 most sought-after destinations by the German market.

Kalin Sutev, tour operator for the German market.“The process will be slow – around 15 to 20% annually – because demand needs to match the available flight capacity to Bulgaria,” he explained.

The outlook is less positive for another traditionally strong market for Varna – Poland. Tourist numbers from Poland fell by 10% this summer compared to last year. According to Gercho Gerchev, a tour operator working with Polish visitors, Bulgaria has lost some of its competitive edge.

“Last year Bulgaria crossed the psychological line in terms of price-to-quality ratio,” he said. “In other words, for the same level of quality – which roughly hasn’t changed – prices increased and exceeded what makes us attractive.”

Another reason for the decline is the poor state of road infrastructure.

Gercho Gerchev, a tour operator handling Polish tourists in Bulgaria, said: “For years now, our resorts have been difficult to access by bus. Across Europe people travel on modern, double-decker buses, but they can’t pass on our roads.”

Experts say hoteliers should consider more balanced room rates during the peak tourist season.

Professor Stoyan Marinov, co-chair of the Varna Tourist Chamber, commented: “To achieve a longer season, we need more moderate prices in July and August, and slightly higher ones before and after the peak. That way demand is distributed more evenly.”

According to data from Varna Municipality, more than five million overnight stays have been registered since the start of the year.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Над 360 000 българи работят след пенсия
1
Над 360 000 българи работят след пенсия
Красимир Вълчев: Очаква се през януари да влезе в сила забраната на мобилни телефони в училищата
2
Красимир Вълчев: Очаква се през януари да влезе в сила забраната на...
Пускат парното в София във вторник
3
Пускат парното в София във вторник
Около 40 полицаи са издирвали двамата избягали затворници в Ловеч
4
Около 40 полицаи са издирвали двамата избягали затворници в Ловеч
Бюджет 2026: Първият в евро, с рекордни приходи и разходи
5
Бюджет 2026: Първият в евро, с рекордни приходи и разходи
Тръмп: Без "Томахоук" за Украйна - засега
6
Тръмп: Без "Томахоук" за Украйна - засега

Най-четени

Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше открит жив в планината
1
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше...
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал "Враждебна"
2
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал...
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
3
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
4
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по български
5
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по...
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха внесени в парламента
6
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха...

More from: Economy

Preparing for the Euro: Banks Now Supplying New Currency to Retailers
Preparing for the Euro: Banks Now Supplying New Currency to Retailers
ECB President Christine Lagarde and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Arrive in Sofia for the Conference “Bulgaria on the Doorstep of the Eurozone” ECB President Christine Lagarde and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Arrive in Sofia for the Conference “Bulgaria on the Doorstep of the Eurozone”
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Budget 2026: The First in Euros, with Record Revenues and Spending Budget 2026: The First in Euros, with Record Revenues and Spending
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Bulgaria Moves to Curb Fuel Exports to Prevent Price Speculation Bulgaria Moves to Curb Fuel Exports to Prevent Price Speculation
Чете се за: 07:52 мин.
Sharp Rise in New Deposits, Particularly in Euros, Central Bank Data Shows Sharp Rise in New Deposits, Particularly in Euros, Central Bank Data Shows
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
'Lukoil' Set to Sell Its Foreign Assets to Gunvor, Burgas Refinery Is Part of the Deal 'Lukoil' Set to Sell Its Foreign Assets to Gunvor, Burgas Refinery Is Part of the Deal
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.

Водещи новини

Заседание на Комисията по бюджет и финанси към Тристранния съвет: На фокус Бюджет 2026
Заседание на Комисията по бюджет и финанси към Тристранния съвет:...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
"България на прага на еврозоната" - конференция на високо равнище в Бояна "България на прага на еврозоната" - конференция на високо равнище в Бояна
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Затварят "Дунав мост" заради ремонтни дейности Затварят "Дунав мост" заради ремонтни дейности
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
"Забележителна ангажираност" на Украйна към присъединяването й към ЕС "Забележителна ангажираност" на Украйна към присъединяването й към ЕС
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
По света
Средновековна кула в центъра на Рим се срути - един загина
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
Писмо в бутилка: В Австралия намериха 2 писма от Втората световна...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Валежи в цялата страна около обяд и чувствително застудяване днес
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Времето
Добрин Иванов, АИКБ: Бюджет 2026 е счетоводна гимнастика без...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ