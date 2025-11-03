Summer 2026: Early Bookings Rise for Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast

Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria’s northern Black Sea coast have risen by 10% compared to the same period last year, according to tour operators and hoteliers. More than one million tourists have visited Varna since the start of the year, with the largest numbers coming from Romania and Germany. Varna Airport reported nearly 1.9 million passengers this year – an increase of 22% compared to previous year.

Industry representatives say the summer season was successful, with more seaside visitors overall. However, tourists increasingly seek experiences, prefer shorter stays, and frequently change destinations.

Professor Stoyan Marinov of the Varna Tourist Chamber said travellers want entertainment, events and additional leisure services beyond all-inclusive complexes. He added that Bulgaria could place stronger emphasis on local cuisine and promote health and spa tourism.

Interest from German tourists is growing, though pre-pandemic levels have not yet been reached. Bulgaria has re-entered the top ten most sought-after destinations for the German market, with operators expecting gradual recovery of around 15–20% per year, depending on flight capacity.

Kalin Sutev, tour operator for the German market.“The process will be slow – around 15 to 20% annually – because demand needs to match the available flight capacity to Bulgaria,” he explained.

The outlook is less positive for another traditionally strong market for Varna – Poland. Tourist numbers from Poland fell by 10% this summer compared to last year. According to Gercho Gerchev, a tour operator working with Polish visitors, Bulgaria has lost some of its competitive edge.

“Last year Bulgaria crossed the psychological line in terms of price-to-quality ratio,” he said. “In other words, for the same level of quality – which roughly hasn’t changed – prices increased and exceeded what makes us attractive.”

Another reason for the decline is the poor state of road infrastructure.

Gercho Gerchev, a tour operator handling Polish tourists in Bulgaria, said: “For years now, our resorts have been difficult to access by bus. Across Europe people travel on modern, double-decker buses, but they can’t pass on our roads.”

Experts say hoteliers should consider more balanced room rates during the peak tourist season.

Professor Stoyan Marinov, co-chair of the Varna Tourist Chamber, commented: “To achieve a longer season, we need more moderate prices in July and August, and slightly higher ones before and after the peak. That way demand is distributed more evenly.”

According to data from Varna Municipality, more than five million overnight stays have been registered since the start of the year.