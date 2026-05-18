Surge in hotel bookings for next year following Bulgaria’s Eurovision win by artist Dara with her hit "Bangaranga

Immediate economic effects have been reported just hours after Bulgaria’s victory at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, with a surge in hotel bookings and a sharp rise in online interest in the country.

The Institute for Tourism Analysis and Assessments says there have been more than one million visits to the websites of major Bulgarian municipalities by foreign users.

Rumen Draganov from the institute said interest in Bulgaria has risen dramatically since the win by DARA.

“I can say that since yesterday, Bulgaria is already a different place. There is extremely strong interest in our country. The websites related to information about Bulgaria — including SeeBulgaria, as well as those of Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas, Vratsa, Stara Zagora and Veliko Tarnovo municipalities — have seen exceptional traffic. We have over 1 million visits in just 24 hours,” he said.

A surge in hotel bookings for next year has been reported in Bulgaria, despite the fact that the exact dates for hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 have not yet been confirmed.

Iva Gatseva, Secretary of the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association, said the country has experienced an immediate wave of international interest following the victory of DARA.

“It feels as if this morning Bulgaria woke up as a different country. It has appeared on the European map in a dramatic way. Many of our colleagues report a wave of bookings that began during the night of the Eurovision final itself. Specific dates have already been reserved for next year, roughly around that period,” she said.

She added that interest extends beyond accommodation, with visitors also seeking broader travel and event-related information about the country.





Rumen Draganov, Chair of the Tourism Board, said that current interest is focused primarily on transport connectivity and pricing transparency in the hospitality sector.

“What people are currently interested in are transport links — bus routes connecting Sofia with other cities. It is also extremely important how hotels are positioned in search engines in terms of pricing. They need to offer different price options,” he said.

Hoteliers have also raised an issue that they say must be addressed ahead of the next Eurovision Song Contest 2027.

Iva Gatseva, Secretary of the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association, said that air connectivity remains a major challenge.

“A major problem continues to be flight connectivity. There is no way tourists will choose to come if there are not enough flights, which is something we are actively working to improve,” she said.

With the expected influx of visitors for the next Eurovision Song Contest 2027, other potential bottlenecks include airport capacity and a shortage of rental cars.

If the capital is chosen to host the final, the completion of the metro station serving Arena Sofia would also need to be accelerated.