Temperatures Will Drop and Heavy Rain Is Expected at the End of the Week; Snow Is Possible in Northern Bulgaria

This afternoon, it will be cloudy across most of the country, but rain is expected mainly in the eastern half. A warning for significant rainfall has been issued for the northeastern regions. The rest of the country will see little or no precipitation. Maximum temperatures will range from 9°C to 17°C, reaching around 11°C in Sofia. Moderate northwesterly winds will blow, becoming temporarily strong in eastern areas. Overnight, the northwesterly wind will be light to moderate, and cloudy conditions will persist.

Tomorrow’s minimum temperatures will range from 3°C to 9°C, reaching up to 11°C along the Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures will range from 8°C to 13°C in northern Bulgaria and from 14°C to 17°C in the southern regions and along the Black Sea coast. Cloudy conditions with rain will persist during the day, mainly in northern Bulgaria and the far eastern regions. There will also be rain along the Black Sea coast, although it will generally be light. Light to moderate northerly winds will blow.

In the mountains, it will be very windy, with temporarily strong north-easterly winds. It will be mostly cloudy, with rain and snow above approximately 1,600 metres. Cloudy conditions with precipitation will continue over the coming days. On Thursday, rain is expected in some places, mainly in northern and eastern Bulgaria. On Friday and Saturday, widespread rainfall is expected across the country, locally heavy.

It will remain windy, with temperatures staying almost unchanged. On Sunday, rainfall will continue, with heavier precipitation in the central and eastern parts of the country. Very cold air will move in from the north, and as temperatures drop, the boundary between snow and rain will descend to increasingly lower elevations. Snowfall is possible not only in the lower mountain areas but also in some parts of northern Bulgaria.