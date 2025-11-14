БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

"Tenderness Is the New Punk": Kinomania Film Festival Opens

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Запази

"Tenderness Is the New Punk," the slogan of this year’s Kinomania film festival,

нежността новият пънк започва маратонът сетивата киномания
Снимка: BTA

'Made in EU', directed by Stephan Komandarev and co-produced by the Bulgarian National Television opened the 39th edition of “Kinomania” film festival on November 13.

The festibval will run until the end of November and will feature 55 films, inclusding the latest international titles alongside a selection of cinematic classics.

A special guest this year is actress and director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, who arrives on November 14.

Among the programme’s highlights are Joachim Trier’s latest film Sentimental Value, winner of the Grand Prix at Cannes; Jim Jarmusch’s Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, which took the Golden Lion; Death Grip by Gus Van Sant; and The Summer Book, based on Tove Jansson’s work and inspired by real events.

New titles of French, Italian and Scandinavian cinema are also in focus. Komandarev’s Made in EU had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it received an eight-minute standing ovation.

At the “Golden Rose” Film Festival in Varna, it won the Grand Prize for Best Feature Film, while Gergana Pletnyova received the award for Best Actress.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево? Италия разследва "снайперистки сафарита"
1
Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево? Италия...
"За Мая и всички след нея": Протест пред ВМА срещу насилието над животни (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
2
"За Мая и всички след нея": Протест пред ВМА срещу...
Слав Петков: Най-големият успех за мен е, че успях да направя едно общество от спортисти
3
Слав Петков: Най-големият успех за мен е, че успях да направя едно...
Американска компания проучва възможностите да купи чуждестранните активи на "Лукойл"
4
Американска компания проучва възможностите да купи чуждестранните...
Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на приложението на банка”
5
Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на...
Украйна и корупцията - Зеленски наложи санкции на бизнесмен и финансист, замесени в аферата
6
Украйна и корупцията - Зеленски наложи санкции на бизнесмен и...

Най-четени

Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
1
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
3
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
4
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
5
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
6
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби

More from: Culture

UNESCO Recognition for Bulgaria: Sozopol Underwater Archaeology Centre Designated as Regional Institute
UNESCO Recognition for Bulgaria: Sozopol Underwater Archaeology Centre Designated as Regional Institute
The Longest Ancient Church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast Unearthed Near Ahtopol The Longest Ancient Church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast Unearthed Near Ahtopol
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
Bulgarian National Television Celebrates 66 Years Since It Was Established Bulgarian National Television Celebrates 66 Years Since It Was Established
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Monastery near Ahtopol Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Monastery near Ahtopol
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Premiere of the New Bulgarian film "Birthday" Takes Place Tonight Premiere of the New Bulgarian film "Birthday" Takes Place Tonight
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
39th Edition of 'Kinomania' Film Festival Starts on November 13 39th Edition of 'Kinomania' Film Festival Starts on November 13
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на "Лукойл България" Румен Спецов
Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Борисов: Премиерът Желязков ще обяви особения управител на "Лукойл" Борисов: Премиерът Желязков ще обяви особения управител на "Лукойл"
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Реформата в паркирането в София: Недоволство след приетите промени Реформата в паркирането в София: Недоволство след приетите промени
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Красимир и Габриела измъчвали и убивали с жестокост десетки животни поне две години Красимир и Габриела измъчвали и убивали с жестокост десетки животни поне две години
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Наркодилъри предлагат на деца дрога, опакована в пликчета за лакомства
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Регионални
Казусът "Лукойл" в Румъния: Букурещ готви закон за...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
По света
ДОБРИТЕ ИСТОРИИ: Да правиш маджун - хилядолетна традиция от...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Киев е в пламъци и отломки от ракети - над 30 са ранени, поне...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ