"Tenderness Is the New Punk": Kinomania Film Festival Opens

'Made in EU', directed by Stephan Komandarev and co-produced by the Bulgarian National Television opened the 39th edition of “Kinomania” film festival on November 13.

The festibval will run until the end of November and will feature 55 films, inclusding the latest international titles alongside a selection of cinematic classics.

A special guest this year is actress and director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, who arrives on November 14.

Among the programme’s highlights are Joachim Trier’s latest film Sentimental Value, winner of the Grand Prix at Cannes; Jim Jarmusch’s Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, which took the Golden Lion; Death Grip by Gus Van Sant; and The Summer Book, based on Tove Jansson’s work and inspired by real events.

New titles of French, Italian and Scandinavian cinema are also in focus. Komandarev’s Made in EU had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it received an eight-minute standing ovation.

At the “Golden Rose” Film Festival in Varna, it won the Grand Prize for Best Feature Film, while Gergana Pletnyova received the award for Best Actress.