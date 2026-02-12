БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
The 'Petrohan' Case: 'I Visited “Petrohan” Hut Last Year with My Children, Saw Nothing Suspicious'. Sofa Mayor Vassil Terziev Says

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has spoken out amid the controversy surrounding the “Petrohan” case, emphasising that during his visit to the Petrohan hut last year with his children, he observed nothing suspicious.

“If I had seen anything wrong, I would have reported it,” Terziev told reporters on February 12. He also questioned the authorities: “Where is the Minister of Interior ? Where is the Chief Secretary? Why haven’t they addressed the public to explain what hypotheses are being investigated and to reassure us?”

“If I am summoned to give testimony, I will do so. But so far, no one has contacted me officially,” he added.

Terziev explained that he last saw Kalushev last year. “I did not notice anything alarming. I saw patrols being carried out, observation equipment in use, discussions about protecting nature. I never saw any weapons or anything illegal. I have never witnessed such actions,” he said.

On Donations to the NGO

Regarding the 80,000 levs he donated to the NGO involved, Terziev stated: “My donations, amounting to approximately 80,000 levs, were made with the belief that they support lawful and socially beneficial activities.”

He stressed that he was not part of the group’s inner circle: “They never shared any illegal activities with me. Our discussions were about issues such as illegal logging and environmental protection — topics that are publicly known. I know they had an interest in Eastern practices and Buddhism. I am not a Buddhist. I am a believing Christian, I attend church, and my children study at traditional schools. My personal beliefs are clear, and I have no hesitation in speaking about them.”

