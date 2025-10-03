БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
The Beauty of Winter in October at Petrohan Mountain Pass (see pics)

Winter at the Petrohan Pass is picturesque, but it poses challenges for drivers.

Traffic through the pass on October 3 was temporarily restricted for all types of vehicles due to the removal of fallen trees and branches, as well as snow clearance operations. The heavy snowfall has broken tree limbs and brought down trees. Teams from the road maintenance company and the Regional Road Administration – Montana are working on site.

Regional road administrations and maintenance companies are monitoring weather forecasts and taking the necessary measures to treat road surfaces in high mountain areas, where low temperatures and precipitation create conditions for slipperiness and icing, particularly in the early morning hours.

The Road Infrastructure Agency appeals to drivers who are planning to travel to set off with vehicles equipped with suitable tyres, to drive carefully at appropriate speeds, and to avoid risky overtaking manoeuvres.

Photos by Road Infrastructure Agency

