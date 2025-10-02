БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
The System for Online Check for Fines from Road Traffic Violations Temporaliy Down

The reason is a technical problem, reassured the press office of the Ministry of Interior

срина системата проверка глоби кат

The Ministry of Interior on October 2 announced that the Automated Information System for Administrative Penal Activity is currently out of service due to a technical issue.

"Due to a technical problem, the Automated Information System for Administrative Penal Activity is not operational at present. Services for citizens that require access to the system – including those provided through the Ministry's Electronic Administrative Services Portal – are temporarily unavailable," the ministry's press office stated.

The Ministry of Interior apologised for the inconvenience caused.

