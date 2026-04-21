“The Traces Remain” Honoured: BNT Investigative Journalist Bogdana Lazarova Receives Award from Union of Jurists in Bulgaria

Another award has been presented to Bulgarian National Television investigative journalist and “The Traces Remain” programme author Bogdana Lazarova. She received the award of the Union of Jurists in Bulgaria for two investigations — one into financial fraud carried out through call centres operating in Bulgaria, and another into property fraud, business appropriation and money laundering involving fake arbitration rulings.

The award was presented in the presence of the President of Bulgaria, Iliiana Iotova, the President of the Constitutional Court, Pavlina Pavlova, and the Minister of Justice, Andrey Yankulov. Bogdana Lazarova is receiving the award of the Union of Jurists in Bulgaria for the second time.