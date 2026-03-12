Traffic Halted on Danube Bridge at Ruse Due to Emergency Road Repairs

Traffic on the Danube Bridge at Ruse has been suspended in both directions for all vehicles. The restriction is in force from 10:00 to 15:00 on March 12.

The temporary closure is due to emergency repairs to the road surface, according to Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency, which also noted that the bridge’s main renovation is being carried out in stages.

Work is currently under way on a 320-metre section of the carriageway in the direction of Bulgaria. Authorities say this is expected to be the final emergency repair on the route.

The newly reconstructed carriageway towards Bulgaria is scheduled to be fully completed in early April, after which all traffic will be diverted onto it.