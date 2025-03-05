Traffic in the Petrohan Pass temporarily hindered

Traffic in the Petrohan Pass is currently hindered and is being conducted in a single lane at two locations.

Before noon on March 5, a collision between two cars in the area of the village of Gintsi caused traffic to be restricted to one lane while the road was cleared.

In the past hour, long queues of cars have formed in both directions of the pass due to a breakdown of a truck, which violated regulations by passing through the pass until it reached one of the most critical sections of the route with a sharp curve.

Despite the explicit ban on vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes, this restriction is regularly violated, according to our viewers who frequently travel through the pass.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News