Traffic on Struma, Hemus Motorways and the Ring Road in Sofia May Be Affected Due to Repairs

Roadworks are set to begin on several routes, likely causing traffic disruptions. Today and tomorrow, 27 and 28 May 2025, the road surface will be replaced on Hemus Motorway near kilometre 70 in the direction of Varna.

Repairs are also underway on the Struma Motorway, where changes to traffic patterns will be in place until May 30 due to roadworks at kilometre 84.

In Sofia, routine maintenance will be carried out on the road surface along the section of the Sofia Ring Road from the "Botevgradsko Shose" interchange to "Tsarigradsko Shose," in the lane heading toward the Hemus Motorway.