Train Drivers Under Influence of Drugs Run Over Man at Mezdra Station

The train drivers operating the locomotive that ran over and killed a 49-year-old man at Mezdra station yesterday, October 12, have tested positive for drugs, police reported.

One of the drivers tested positive for cannabis and methamphetamine, while the other tested positive for methamphetamine.

The incident was reported at 6:20 a.m. The victim, a 49-year-old man from Mezdra, was part of the train’s crew. As the train entered the station area, he attempted to disembark from the locomotive before it had come to a complete stop and was caught under the train cars. He died in an ambulance en route to Mezdra hospital.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened into the case.

Railway Worker Fatally Run Over at Mezdra Station Had Reportedly Agreed with the Train Drivers to Jump Off While the Train Was Still Moving
Railway Worker Fatally Run Over at Mezdra Station Had Reportedly Agreed with the Train Drivers to Jump Off While the Train Was Still Moving
Police Arrests Man with Over 8 kg of Methamphetamine in Yambol Police Arrests Man with Over 8 kg of Methamphetamine in Yambol
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Cargo Ship 'Eileen' which Sank in the Bulgarian Waters of the Black Sea, Was Carrying Gypsum Cargo Ship 'Eileen' which Sank in the Bulgarian Waters of the Black Sea, Was Carrying Gypsum
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Ten Days After the Flash Floods in Elenite: River Alteration Was Illegal – the Channel Narrowed to Fit the Foundations of Hotel “Negresco” Ten Days After the Flash Floods in Elenite: River Alteration Was Illegal – the Channel Narrowed to Fit the Foundations of Hotel “Negresco”
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
Fourth Day Without Power: 26 Villages in Tran Municipality Still Cut Off Fourth Day Without Power: 26 Villages in Tran Municipality Still Cut Off
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Rubbish Collection Crisis Deepens in Sofia’s “Lyulin” and “Krasno Selo” Districts Rubbish Collection Crisis Deepens in Sofia’s “Lyulin” and “Krasno Selo” Districts
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.

