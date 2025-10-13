Train Drivers Under Influence of Drugs Run Over Man at Mezdra Station

The train drivers operating the locomotive that ran over and killed a 49-year-old man at Mezdra station yesterday, October 12, have tested positive for drugs, police reported.

One of the drivers tested positive for cannabis and methamphetamine, while the other tested positive for methamphetamine.

The incident was reported at 6:20 a.m. The victim, a 49-year-old man from Mezdra, was part of the train’s crew. As the train entered the station area, he attempted to disembark from the locomotive before it had come to a complete stop and was caught under the train cars. He died in an ambulance en route to Mezdra hospital.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened into the case.