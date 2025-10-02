Train Hits and Kills Man on Railway Line Near Blagoevgrad

A man was fatally struck by the fast train travelling from Sofia to Petrich on the railway line near the Strumsko district of Blagoevgrad. The incident occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m. on October 2.

According to initial reports, the man died on the spot. Police teams are questioning the train driver to establish the circumstances. Early indications suggest the incident may have been a suicide.

There were around 28 passengers on board the train. Arrangements were made for them to continue their journey by bus.