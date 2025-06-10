Trial Against Former PM Kiril Petkov Over the Arrest of GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Begins

The trial against former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has officially commenced.

Petkov is facing charges for two alleged offenses. The first concerns abuse of power during his tenure as Prime Minister—specifically, that on March 17, 2022, he allegedly ordered police officials to launch an investigation against Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov, and Sevdalina Arnaudova. He then reportedly instructed that all three be arrested.

The court has begun hearing testimony from over 30 witnesses. The prosecution has requested that Borissov be summoned for questioning, citing testimony indicating that he witnessed facts and circumstances relevant to the case. However, Borissov did not appear in court.