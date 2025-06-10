БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Шофьорът, убил Сияна в катастрофа, остава в ареста
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Оскверниха гробовете на патриарх Неофит и екзарх Йосиф...
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Освободиха наемателя на сградата, където се помещава...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Поне 10 жертви при нападение в училище в австрийския град...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Разбиха високотехнологична наркооранжерия в бургаското...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Георги Георгиев: Цялата строгост на закона ще бъде...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Готови са резултатите от матурите на зрелостниците
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Нови случаи на нарушения в домове за възрастни хора бяха...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Trial Against Former PM Kiril Petkov Over the Arrest of GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Begins

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Запази

More than 30 witnesses will be questioned in the case, the prosecution will also ask Borissov to be summoned for questioning

Кирил Петков
Снимка: БТА

The trial against former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has officially commenced.

Petkov is facing charges for two alleged offenses. The first concerns abuse of power during his tenure as Prime Minister—specifically, that on March 17, 2022, he allegedly ordered police officials to launch an investigation against Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov, and Sevdalina Arnaudova. He then reportedly instructed that all three be arrested.

The court has begun hearing testimony from over 30 witnesses. The prosecution has requested that Borissov be summoned for questioning, citing testimony indicating that he witnessed facts and circumstances relevant to the case. However, Borissov did not appear in court.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
1
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
2
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
3
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
Митничари разкриха недекларирана валута за близо 3 милиона лева на "Капитан Андреево"
4
Митничари разкриха недекларирана валута за близо 3 милиона лева на...
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората, настанени в "къщите на ужасите"
5
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората,...
За да отблъснат туристите: Жителите на "Нотинг хил" боядисват къщите си в черно
6
За да отблъснат туристите: Жителите на "Нотинг хил"...

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
2
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
3
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
4
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
5
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена гимнастика в Талин (ОБЗОР)
6
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена...

More from: Bulgaria

Protest of RIA Employees Blocks Traffic on Danube Bridge 2
Protest of RIA Employees Blocks Traffic on Danube Bridge 2
High-Tech Cannabis Greenhouse Uncovered by Police in Burgas Region (PHOTOS) High-Tech Cannabis Greenhouse Uncovered by Police in Burgas Region (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Farmer: Bulgarian Cucumber Production Is Ruined Farmer: Bulgarian Cucumber Production Is Ruined
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
“The Houses of Horror” Illegal Care Homes in Yagoda Village – Who Is Behind the “Rooms for Rent” Scheme? “The Houses of Horror” Illegal Care Homes in Yagoda Village – Who Is Behind the “Rooms for Rent” Scheme?
Чете се за: 07:37 мин.
Newborn Fallow Deer Is the newest inhabitant of the Zoo in Varna Newborn Fallow Deer Is the newest inhabitant of the Zoo in Varna
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
23 People from Elderly Care Home near Govedartsi Moved to Other homes 23 People from Elderly Care Home near Govedartsi Moved to Other homes
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Шофьорът, убил Сияна в катастрофа, остава в ареста
Шофьорът, убил Сияна в катастрофа, остава в ареста
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Оскверниха гробовете на патриарх Неофит и екзарх Йосиф (СНИМКИ + ВИДЕО) Оскверниха гробовете на патриарх Неофит и екзарх Йосиф (СНИМКИ + ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Кораб с 30 000 тона тор заседна в Бургас след навигационна грешка Кораб с 30 000 тона тор заседна в Бургас след навигационна грешка
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Поне 10 жертви при нападение в училище в австрийския град Грац Поне 10 жертви при нападение в училище в австрийския град Грац
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
По света
Освободиха наемателя на сградата, където се помещава домът за...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
130 души са изведени от незаконните домове за възрастни във Варна
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Разбиха високотехнологична наркооранжерия в бургаското село Суходол...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Вижте оценките от матурите за 12-и клас
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ