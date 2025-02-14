НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Ex-PM Kiril Petkov goes to court over Borisov's arrest

кирил петков депозира искане отмяна имунитета деловодстото
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:46, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Co-chair of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria", Kiril Petkov, has been brought to court for exceeding his powers as Prime Minister.

The indictment further claims that by overstepping his authority as Prime Minister, Kiril Petkov ordered the Director and Deputy Director of the General Directorate " National Police" to instruct their subordinates to arrest Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov, and Sevdelina Arnaudova.

The case is to be assigned to a panel of judges, and a procedural hearing will be scheduled.

Petkov received his indictment on January 10, after which he had a deadline to review the materials from the investigation. He is accused of a criminal offense related to the arrests of GERB leader Boyko Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, and the then GERB's press officer Sevdelina Arnaudova on March 17, 2022. At that time, Kiril Petkov was Prime Minister, and Boyko Rashkov was Minister of Interior.

According to the prosecutor's office, Petkov committed a crime of office by drastically exceeding his powers and ordering the arrests, which were carried out by police officers instead of investigators.

The investigation against Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov, and Sevdelina Arnaudova was closed in December 2023.

***

Borissov, who is also a former Prime Minister and still leads the centre-right GERB, spent 20 hours in custody along with two members of his party (Vladislav Goranov, and Sevdalina Arnaudova) in March 2022 as part of a police investigation into alleged blackmail dating back to 2014-2019. They were released without charge.

Due to lack of evidence for a crime, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office on December 12, 2023 closed the investigation into alleged extortion, for which GERB leader Boyko Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, and media advisor Sevdelina Arnaudova were detained.

The pre-trial proceedings were initiated based on the claims of gambling businessman Vasil Bozhkov, who stated that he had been blackmailed.

"All possible and necessary investigative actions have been carried out in the case, but no evidence has been gathered that categorically and indisputably points to Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov, and Sevdelina Arnaudova, either together as co-perpetrators or individually, having used coercion against Vasil Bozhkov in order to force him to provide them with money or other benefits and to transfer shares from gambling companies in which he has a stake," the prosecution stated.

***

On December 9, 2024, Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov submitted a request to the 51st National Assembly to lift the immunity of MP Kiril Petkov. This request was based on a proposal from the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, related to an ongoing investigation. According to the supervising prosecutor, the evidence gathered thus far was deemed sufficient to hold Petkov criminally liable for exceeding his powers as Prime Minister on March 17, 2022.


On that date, March 17, 2022, GERB leader Boyko Borissov was arrested as part of a high-profile operation conducted by the Ministry of Interior. Along with Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and GERB spokesperson Sevdalina Arnaudova were also taken into custody. The Ministry stated that searches were conducted at several locations.


Following Sarafov’s request, Kiril Petkov, on December 10, 2024, voluntarily submitted a waiver of his parliamentary immunity to Parliament’s registry, allowing for the legal proceedings against him to continue.

MP Kiril Petkov replied to Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: "Pathetic thugs - I will give up my immunity right away"

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
16:45, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
 Why is state budget 2025 delayed?
Why is state budget 2025 delayed?
16:11, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
 NSI reported higher inflation in Bulgaria
NSI reported higher inflation in Bulgaria
15:02, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Martin Dimitrov of DB: The government is sabotaging its own plan for the euro
Martin Dimitrov of DB: The government is sabotaging its own plan for the euro
14:19, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 The budget is not deliberately delayed, said Finance Minister
The budget is not deliberately delayed, said Finance Minister
14:04, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
 It's Trifon Zarezan! The Day of wine and love
It's Trifon Zarezan! The Day of wine and love
12:03, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
 Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia
Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia
22:38, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
20:53, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
 Reaction in Parliament: The parties and their visions on food prices
Reaction in Parliament: The parties and their visions on food prices
19:59, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
 MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
18:23, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)
Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)
17:36, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
16:10, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
The budget is not deliberately delayed, said Finance Minister
The budget is not deliberately delayed, said Finance Minister
It's Trifon Zarezan! The Day of wine and love
It's Trifon Zarezan! The Day of wine and love
Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia
Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
Топ 24
Най-четени
Избухна голям пожар в склад в София
Избухна голям пожар в склад в София
Кирил Петков отива на съд заради ареста на Борисов
Кирил Петков отива на съд заради ареста на Борисов
Даде ли резултат бойкотът срещу големите вериги заради високите цени?
Даде ли резултат бойкотът срещу големите вериги заради високите цени?
Жана Бергендорф отива на съд
Жана Бергендорф отива на съд
Бебето, пострадало в катастрофа в Русе, остава в болница
Бебето, пострадало в катастрофа в Русе, остава в болница
Бащата на момчето, загинало след пушене на вейп в Плевен: Каза, че излиза и не се върна повече
Бащата на момчето, загинало след пушене на вейп в Плевен: Каза, че...
Ден без покупки: Ще има ли ефект от бойкота срещу хранителните магазини?
Ден без покупки: Ще има ли ефект от бойкота срещу хранителните...
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)
Преговори за мир в Украйна: Очаква се срещата между Путин и Тръмп да е в Саудитска Арабия
Преговори за мир в Украйна: Очаква се срещата между Путин и Тръмп...
Предават на гръцките власти българин с присъда за трафик на мигранти
Предават на гръцките власти българин с присъда за трафик на мигранти
Прокуратурата повдигна обвинения на тримата младежи, нападнали мъж край НДК
Прокуратурата повдигна обвинения на тримата младежи, нападнали мъж край НДК