Two Died in Traffic Accident on Lovech–Pleven Road

A man and a woman died after a road accident that occurred this morning, July 15, around 8:30 a.m. on the Lovech–Pleven road, Gabriela Todorova, spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Lovech, said.

A light-duty truck collided with the rear of an Audi passenger car, which, according to preliminary information, had suddenly reduced its speed. As a result of the impact, the 66-year-old driver of the Audi died at the scene. His companion, a 62-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Traffic toward Pleven has been temporarily restricted, with detours set up through the city. On-site inspections are underway, and the exact cause of the accident is still being investigated. A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.