Two Men Found Dead in the Hold of a Ship at Burgas Port

Two men were discovered dead in the hold of a ship docked at the port of Burgas. Their bodies were found during the night, when the crew began unloading copper concentrate, BNT has learned.

According to unofficial information, one of the deceased is a 57-year-old man from Varna, while the other is a foreign national whose identity is still being established. It is believed the men died after inhaling a large quantity of copper oxide.

The ship sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands. It departed from Peru, with Turkey as its last stop before arriving on the Bulgarian coast.

An investigation is under way to determine how the men entered the ship’s hold, as initial reports suggest they were not members of the crew.