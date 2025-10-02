Two People Killed in Road Accident in the Region of Lukovit

Two people have died in a road accident in the Lukovit area (Northen Bulgaria), the press centre of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Lovech said on October 2.

According to initial reports, the collision occurred between a car and a minibus. The victims were passengers in the car. The signal for the incident was received at around 12:20 p.m.

Traffic is currently being regulated on site by police. A diversion has been introduced along the route: Lukovit – Road III-307 – Todorichene – Road III-305 Dermantsi – Toros – Road I-4 Brestnitsa – Road I-3 – Rumyantsevo, and back.