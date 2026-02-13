Valentine’s Day Wedding Boom in Haskovo and Dimitrovgrad

A surge in Valentine’s Day weddings is under way in Haskovo and Dimitrovgrad (Southern Bulgaria), where 22 couples have already registered their intention to marry on 14 February. In both towns, the tradition of offering free civil marriage ceremonies — a gift from the municipalities for the celebration of love and wine — is becoming firmly established.

Newlyweds will also receive a bottle of wine, as 14 February coincides with Trifon Zarezan, the traditional Bulgarian festival honouring vine growers and winemaking.

Preparations are already under way at Dimitrovgrad municipal hall. Among the couples are Simona and Eliyan, who will take the family name Dimitrovi.

“Every year I look at photos from the initiative and ask myself when our turn will come. This year I decided — it’s time,” the groom said.

For them, 14 February will now be “an exceptionally special day”.

The municipality’s secretary, Veneta Koleva, noted that the initiative is being held for the twelfth consecutive year following a decision by the mayor and with the backing of the municipal council. Besides Valentine’s Day, there is also strong interest in weddings on 21 November, celebrated in Bulgaria as the Day of the Christian Family.

In recent years, the municipality has also organised celebrations for golden wedding anniversaries, honouring couples who have shared 50 years of marriage.

Local authorities say they welcome young people who choose to stay, work and build families in their home town.