БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Било е проведено учение между ОДМВР-Монтана и...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Срещу 5000 евро гаранция: Съдът отмени домашния арест за...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Абсурдно: Повече от 3500 евро такса смет получи...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Материали от разследването по случая "Петрохан"...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само...
Чете се за: 07:47 мин.
Атанас Атанасов за случая "Петрохан": Шоумени...
Чете се за: 10:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Valentine’s Day Wedding Boom in Haskovo and Dimitrovgrad

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
EN
Запази
бум сватбите деня влюбените хасково димитровград

A surge in Valentine’s Day weddings is under way in Haskovo and Dimitrovgrad (Southern Bulgaria), where 22 couples have already registered their intention to marry on 14 February. In both towns, the tradition of offering free civil marriage ceremonies — a gift from the municipalities for the celebration of love and wine — is becoming firmly established.

Newlyweds will also receive a bottle of wine, as 14 February coincides with Trifon Zarezan, the traditional Bulgarian festival honouring vine growers and winemaking.

Preparations are already under way at Dimitrovgrad municipal hall. Among the couples are Simona and Eliyan, who will take the family name Dimitrovi.

“Every year I look at photos from the initiative and ask myself when our turn will come. This year I decided — it’s time,” the groom said.

For them, 14 February will now be “an exceptionally special day”.

The municipality’s secretary, Veneta Koleva, noted that the initiative is being held for the twelfth consecutive year following a decision by the mayor and with the backing of the municipal council. Besides Valentine’s Day, there is also strong interest in weddings on 21 November, celebrated in Bulgaria as the Day of the Christian Family.

In recent years, the municipality has also organised celebrations for golden wedding anniversaries, honouring couples who have shared 50 years of marriage.

Local authorities say they welcome young people who choose to stay, work and build families in their home town.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в частното училище край София
3
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в...
Красимир Вълчев: Частното училище, в което е учило убитото 15-годишно момче, системно е прикривало отсъствия на ученици
4
Красимир Вълчев: Частното училище, в което е учило убитото...
Росен Желязков след избора на Гюров: Предстоят предизвикателства пред служебния кабинет
5
Росен Желязков след избора на Гюров: Предстоят предизвикателства...
Васил Терзиев, Борислав Сандов и Манол Генов по казуса "Петрохан"
6
Васил Терзиев, Борислав Сандов и Манол Генов по казуса...

Най-четени

Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
1
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
2
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
3
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
4
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
5
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви издирваните по случая "Петрохан"
6
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви...

More from: Bulgaria

“We Continue the Change” Calls for International Probe into ‘Petrohan’ Case
“We Continue the Change” Calls for International Probe into ‘Petrohan’ Case
Lorry Strikes and Kills Pedestrian Near Village of Petko Karavelovo Lorry Strikes and Kills Pedestrian Near Village of Petko Karavelovo
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Celebrations in Troyan for Olympic Bronze Medallist Laura Hristova Celebrations in Troyan for Olympic Bronze Medallist Laura Hristova
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Four Century-Old Trees Granted Protected Status by Environment Minister Four Century-Old Trees Granted Protected Status by Environment Minister
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Two Workers Injured by Electric Arc in Village Near Plovdiv Two Workers Injured by Electric Arc in Village Near Plovdiv
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Two Arrested for Attempting to Put Counterfeit Euro Banknotes Into Circulation in Gambling Halls in Stara Zagora Two Arrested for Attempting to Put Counterfeit Euro Banknotes Into Circulation in Gambling Halls in Stara Zagora
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Било е проведено учение между ОДМВР-Монтана и разследваната по случая "Петрохан" „Национална агенция за контрол на защитените територии“
Било е проведено учение между ОДМВР-Монтана и разследваната по...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Женева ще е домакин на следващия кръг от преговори за мир в Украйна Женева ще е домакин на следващия кръг от преговори за мир в Украйна
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
По света
Срещу 5000 евро гаранция: Съдът отмени домашния арест за бившия зам.-кмет на София Никола Барбутов Срещу 5000 евро гаранция: Съдът отмени домашния арест за бившия зам.-кмет на София Никола Барбутов
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Данните за "Петрохан" вече са в парламента, взаимните нападки продължават Данните за "Петрохан" вече са в парламента, взаимните нападки продължават
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
У нас
Ключова промяна в климатичната политика на САЩ - какви ще са...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
По света
Абсурдно: Повече от 3500 евро такса смет получи читалището в...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Стабилизирано е състоянието на 15-годишното момиче, намушкано вчера...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Тир блъсна и уби пешеходка край село Петко Каравелово, пътят Велико...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ