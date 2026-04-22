Vanya Stefanova Appointed Acting Prosecutor General

The Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council, without debate, on April 22 appointed Vanya Stefanova as acting Prosecutor General. All nine members of the College voted in favour.

Vanya Stefanova will take over the post after Borislav Sarafov earlier today submitted his resignation as acting Prosecutor General, following calls from the governing parties and part of the opposition for him to step down.

Sarafov’s resignation was formally submitted to the Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council, and he also sent a letter to the media announcing his decision.