Varna Administrative Court Opens New Proceedings in the “Baba Alino” Case

The Administrative Court in Varna has opened new proceedings in the “Baba Alino” case and ordered an expert assessment in another case related to construction therein the area.

The new proceedings follow a complaint by a property owner in the Alen Mak area, who is challenging an order issued by Varna Municipality to halt construction of five single-storey houses.

Electricity and Water Supplies to 'Baba Alino' Will Not Be Restored

The owner is also insisting that the temporary disconnection of electricity and water supplies be suspended immediately, pending a final ruling in the dispute.

He claims that the five houses have been fully completed since December 2024 and that no construction work is currently under way that could be halted.

The Administrative Court also heard one of a total of 12 cases challenging orders issued by the mayor of Varna Municipality to demolish 12 multi-family residential buildings containing more than 40 apartments in the Koru Chair area, within the Chaika resort complex.

A new court-appointed technical expert assessment was ordered in that case, and the hearing was adjourned until 5 November.