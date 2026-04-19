"Vazrazhdane" Leader Kostadin Kostadinov: Only Those Who Vote Can Change the Future

“I voted for our children, for the children of Bulgaria,” said Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of “Vazrazhdane”.

“I voted for the future of Bulgaria, I voted for our children, for the children of Bulgaria. What pleases me, and what we are seeing, is higher voter turnout. The best thing is when people go out and vote, because the greatest curse of Bulgarian democracy has been—and continues to be—the belief that nothing depends on us and that voting achieves nothing.

“On the contrary—only those who vote can change everything, can change the future and can change history.”