"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue

The ruling government has nothing to argue with when it comes to mathematics – we fail to meet the criterion by 0.03 percentage points. According to the manipulated data from the National Statistical Institute, inflation in Bulgaria is 2.60% on a yearly average for the last 12 months, while the criterion requires it to be 2.57%, stated the leader of "Vazrazhdane," Kostadin Kostadinov.

He added that the protests continue.

"We will not allow them destroy the lev (BGN) with cheap lies," Kostadin Kostadinov added.

