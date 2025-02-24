НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue

The ruling government has nothing to argue with when it comes to mathematics, he said.

българските институции нямат никакъв принос освобождаването моряците смята костадин костадинов
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:26, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The ruling government has nothing to argue with when it comes to mathematics – we fail to meet the criterion by 0.03 percentage points. According to the manipulated data from the National Statistical Institute, inflation in Bulgaria is 2.60% on a yearly average for the last 12 months, while the criterion requires it to be 2.57%, stated the leader of "Vazrazhdane," Kostadin Kostadinov.

He added that the protests continue.

"We will not allow them destroy the lev (BGN) with cheap lies," Kostadin Kostadinov added.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
20:10, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
 Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
19:58, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
 Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
19:46, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
18:45, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
17:48, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
 Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds to Request Convergence Report
Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds to Request Convergence Report
16:50, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
16:33, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
15:55, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
 Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to European Leaders: Ukraine Must Be Given Guarantees for Lasting and Just Peace
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to European Leaders: Ukraine Must Be Given Guarantees for Lasting and Just Peace
15:38, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
 Three More Detained After the Protest Organised by "Vazrazhdane" Party Against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
Three More Detained After the Protest Organised by "Vazrazhdane" Party Against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
15:19, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees
14:54, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
14:49, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
More from: Politics
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds to Request Convergence Report
Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds to Request Convergence Report
Топ 24
Най-четени
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Жена загина в Пирин след инцидент с моторна шейна
Жена загина в Пирин след инцидент с моторна шейна
Почина известният български журналист Иван Ибришимов
Почина известният български журналист Иван Ибришимов
Ръст на потреблението на пелети - фабриките обаче не смогват с цената на дървесината
Ръст на потреблението на пелети - фабриките обаче не смогват с...
Кално, мръсно, заледено: Кога ще има канализация столичният квартал "Драгалевци"?
Кално, мръсно, заледено: Кога ще има канализация столичният квартал...
Бъдещият канцлер на Германия втвърди тона към САЩ
Бъдещият канцлер на Германия втвърди тона към САЩ
Близо 60% избирателна активност на частичните местни избори в Сандански
Близо 60% избирателна активност на частичните местни избори в...
Мерц след победата: Ще работя Европа да стане независима от САЩ
Мерц след победата: Ще работя Европа да стане независима от САЩ
Здравни абсурди: Жена със 100% ТЕЛК няма право на личен асистент
Здравни абсурди: Жена със 100% ТЕЛК няма право на личен асистент
Две български победи на старта на Купа „Странджа“
Две български победи на старта на Купа „Странджа“
Бойко Василев с филм за протеста на две сръбски поколения
Бойко Василев с филм за протеста на две сръбски поколения