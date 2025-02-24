"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
The ruling government has nothing to argue with when it comes to mathematics, he said.
The ruling government has nothing to argue with when it comes to mathematics – we fail to meet the criterion by 0.03 percentage points. According to the manipulated data from the National Statistical Institute, inflation in Bulgaria is 2.60% on a yearly average for the last 12 months, while the criterion requires it to be 2.57%, stated the leader of "Vazrazhdane," Kostadin Kostadinov.
He added that the protests continue.
"We will not allow them destroy the lev (BGN) with cheap lies," Kostadin Kostadinov added.
