"Vazrazhdane" leader: We Begin Preparations for Protests Across the Country in Support of Keeping the Bulgarian Lev

"Vazrazhdane" has started preparations for protests across the country demanding the preservation of the Bulgarian lev, the leader of the party, Kostadin Kostadinov, said on February 23 at a press conference in Varna. He called on Bulgarians to engage in civil disobedience and expressed pride in all those who participated in the recent protest in Sofia, which, according to Kostadinov, was not a party protest but one of the entire nation.

"All the other parties condemned us, but this does not bother us," the leader of "Vazrazhdane" said, stressing that there are always people one should not aim to please.

Regarding the clashes at the protest in Sofia on Saturday, Kostadinov pointed out that pepper spray was used by the police, not by the protesters.

He also accused the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR) of continuing to manipulate the situation, claiming that there were abuses against the detainees last night.

Kostadinov further stated, "We have no complaints against the Minister of Interior; what happened on Saturday was entirely under the orders of Borissov," suggesting that the country is being governed by an undemocratic government, which the people should oppose.

The cause to preserve the Bulgarian lev, according to the leader of "Vazrazhdane," is not the party's cause but that of the people. He added that neither the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) nor the Ministry of Finance has presented clear analyses regarding the potential impact of Bulgaria joining the Eurozone. Kostadinov claimed that "Vazrazhdane" has continuously raised questions but has received no answers. The party also requested a meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but there has been no response.

"If Bulgaria enters the Eurozone, the state budget will need to be coordinated, i.e., approved, by the European Central Bank," Kostadinov said.

According to him, this would mean that Bulgaria would not be able to act without permission if it wants to cut taxes or raise the minimum wage.

"The fight of 'Vazrazhdane' is for the freedom of choice because if we lose the lev, we lose everything," Kostadinov stressed, adding that another protest will be held in front of Parliament this Wednesday. He concluded by saying that such tension could have been avoided if a referendum on the preservation of the lev had been held—a proposal for which the required signatures have already been gathered.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News