НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

"Vazrazhdane" leader: We Begin Preparations for Protests Across the Country in Support of Keeping the Bulgarian Lev

българските институции нямат никакъв принос освобождаването моряците смята костадин костадинов
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
10:36, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

"Vazrazhdane" has started preparations for protests across the country demanding the preservation of the Bulgarian lev, the leader of the party, Kostadin Kostadinov, said on February 23 at a press conference in Varna. He called on Bulgarians to engage in civil disobedience and expressed pride in all those who participated in the recent protest in Sofia, which, according to Kostadinov, was not a party protest but one of the entire nation.

"All the other parties condemned us, but this does not bother us," the leader of "Vazrazhdane" said, stressing that there are always people one should not aim to please.

Regarding the clashes at the protest in Sofia on Saturday, Kostadinov pointed out that pepper spray was used by the police, not by the protesters.

He also accused the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR) of continuing to manipulate the situation, claiming that there were abuses against the detainees last night.

Kostadinov further stated, "We have no complaints against the Minister of Interior; what happened on Saturday was entirely under the orders of Borissov," suggesting that the country is being governed by an undemocratic government, which the people should oppose.

The cause to preserve the Bulgarian lev, according to the leader of "Vazrazhdane," is not the party's cause but that of the people. He added that neither the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) nor the Ministry of Finance has presented clear analyses regarding the potential impact of Bulgaria joining the Eurozone. Kostadinov claimed that "Vazrazhdane" has continuously raised questions but has received no answers. The party also requested a meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but there has been no response.

"If Bulgaria enters the Eurozone, the state budget will need to be coordinated, i.e., approved, by the European Central Bank," Kostadinov said.

According to him, this would mean that Bulgaria would not be able to act without permission if it wants to cut taxes or raise the minimum wage.

"The fight of 'Vazrazhdane' is for the freedom of choice because if we lose the lev, we lose everything," Kostadinov stressed, adding that another protest will be held in front of Parliament this Wednesday. He concluded by saying that such tension could have been avoided if a referendum on the preservation of the lev had been held—a proposal for which the required signatures have already been gathered.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov will participate via video link in a conference in Kyiv, organised by President Zelensky
Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov will participate via video link in a conference in Kyiv, organised by President Zelensky
12:09, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 A Woman Died in Pirin After a Snowmobile Crash
A Woman Died in Pirin After a Snowmobile Crash
11:20, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Five Charged with Hooliganism after "Vazrazhdane" Protest in Front of the European Commission Office in Sofia
Five Charged with Hooliganism after "Vazrazhdane" Protest in Front of the European Commission Office in Sofia
08:53, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 08:20 мин.
 TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
02:18, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 The Mayor of Sofia on the protest of "Vazrazhdane": It is unacceptable to incite fear and hatred
The Mayor of Sofia on the protest of "Vazrazhdane": It is unacceptable to incite fear and hatred
01:53, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 "Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" condemn the acts of violence and vandalism committed by representatives of Vazrazhdane party in front of the European Commission office in Sofia
"Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" condemn the acts of violence and vandalism committed by representatives of Vazrazhdane party in front of the European Commission office in Sofia
01:43, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 BSP on the actions of Vazrazhdane in front of the EC building in Sofia: These are anti-Bulgarian acts
BSP on the actions of Vazrazhdane in front of the EC building in Sofia: These are anti-Bulgarian acts
01:16, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
 DRF-MRF on the "Vazrazhdane" protest: Bulgaria needs constructive debate, not chaos and violence
DRF-MRF on the "Vazrazhdane" protest: Bulgaria needs constructive debate, not chaos and violence
00:55, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro
WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro
00:14, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 'MRF – New Beginning' leader called the attack by "Vazrazhdane" supporters against the EC office in Sofia a "brutal provocation" and an "outrage"
'MRF – New Beginning' leader called the attack by "Vazrazhdane" supporters against the EC office in Sofia a "brutal provocation" and an "outrage"
23:49, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 GERB condemns the actions of Vazrazhdane party
GERB condemns the actions of Vazrazhdane party
23:35, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 Ursula von der Leyen condemned today's vandalism against the EC representation in Sofia
Ursula von der Leyen condemned today's vandalism against the EC representation in Sofia
22:21, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
More from: Politics
Five Charged with Hooliganism after "Vazrazhdane" Protest in Front of the European Commission Office in Sofia
Five Charged with Hooliganism after "Vazrazhdane" Protest in Front of the European Commission Office in Sofia
TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
The Mayor of Sofia on the protest of "Vazrazhdane": It is unacceptable to incite fear and hatred
The Mayor of Sofia on the protest of "Vazrazhdane": It is unacceptable to incite fear and hatred
"Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" condemn the acts of violence and vandalism committed by representatives of Vazrazhdane party in front of the European Commission office in Sofia
"Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" condemn the acts of violence and vandalism committed by representatives of Vazrazhdane party in front of the European Commission office in Sofia
BSP on the actions of Vazrazhdane in front of the EC building in Sofia: These are anti-Bulgarian acts
BSP on the actions of Vazrazhdane in front of the EC building in Sofia: These are anti-Bulgarian acts
DRF-MRF on the "Vazrazhdane" protest: Bulgaria needs constructive debate, not chaos and violence
DRF-MRF on the "Vazrazhdane" protest: Bulgaria needs constructive debate, not chaos and violence
Топ 24
Най-четени
Християндемократите печелят изборите в Германия с 29%, всеки пети е гласувал за "Алтернатива за Германия"
Християндемократите печелят изборите в Германия с 29%, всеки пети е...
В името на мира - Зеленски е готов да се оттегли
В името на мира - Зеленски е готов да се оттегли
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Скиор загина на писта "Мечи чал" край Чепеларе
Скиор загина на писта "Мечи чал" край Чепеларе
Спецакция в Студентски град завърши с множество арести
Спецакция в Студентски град завърши с множество арести
Жена загина в Пирин след инцидент с моторна шейна
Жена загина в Пирин след инцидент с моторна шейна
За войната от първо лице: 810 дни в плен на Русия - разказ на един украински военнопленник
За войната от първо лице: 810 дни в плен на Русия - разказ на един...
Близо 60% избирателна активност на частичните местни избори в Сандански
Близо 60% избирателна активност на частичните местни избори в...
Мерц след победата: Ще работя Европа да стане независима от САЩ
Мерц след победата: Ще работя Европа да стане независима от САЩ
Премиерът Желязков ще участва с видео връзка в конференция в Киев, организирана от Зеленски
Премиерът Желязков ще участва с видео връзка в конференция в Киев, организирана от Зеленски
Мъжката щафета на България зае четвърто място на финала на 3000 м на Световната купа по шорттрек в Квебек
Мъжката щафета на България зае четвърто място на финала на 3000 м на Световната купа по шорттрек в Квебек