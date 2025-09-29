Veliko Tarnovo Assured: No Water Rationing Planned

Three ministers from the National Water Board on September 29 gathered in Bulgaria's old capital, Veliko Tarnovo, to discuss water issues in the region with local authorities.

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov, Environment and Water Minister Manol Genov, and Regional Development and Public Works Minister Ivan Ivanov assured that, at this stage, there is no danger of water restrictions in the region.

The ministers said that all political speculations on the subject are completely groundless and are aimed only at extracting political dividends, explaining that at the moment there are 4 million cubic meters of water in the 'Yovkovtsi' dam, which means that it is 52% full and there is enough water for a long period of time.

“There is no problem with water here. In some places there are disruptions to supply, but they are of a completely different nature. Neither Veliko Tarnovo nor the other municipalities supplied by Yovkovtsi face any risk due to a lack of water in the reservoir. On the contrary, the levels are sufficient,” said Minister Ivanov.

Minister Genov added:

“Regarding the legislative changes we discussed, today I sent letters to all river basin directorates in the country, requesting information on alternative water sources and pending applications—whether from municipalities or water utility companies—so that we can monitor the pace at which these permits are being processed

Deputy Prime Minister Zafirov emphasised that poor or inadequate legislation over the years has contributed significantly to existing problems:

“That is why the Board will be working continuously on this matter. Interdepartmental groups on legislation have already been set up. Ministers will be reporting weekly, and we are prepared to hold weekly meetings. Once a month, we will present updates to the National Assembly. There will definitely be momentum.”

Meanwhile, a separate meeting is ongoing at Veliko Tarnovo Municipality, focused on air quality in the city, with Minister Genov also in attendance.