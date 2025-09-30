Vice President Iliana Iotova: Our National Volleyball Team Has Rekindled the Spirit of Unity

The Vice President congratulated the team and the para-athlete Ruzhdi Ruzhdi for the successes
Vice President Iliana Iotova on eptember 30 said that the victory of Bulgaria’s national volleyball team has awakened in Bulgarians a sense of unity, courage, and confidence, while the success of Paralympian track and field athlete Ruzhdi Ruzhdi, who won his sixth world title in the F55, has proven that the human spirit knows no bounds.
The Vice President's statement came after Bulgaria won the silver medal at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in the Philippines on Sunday, September 28.
Iliana Iotova, Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “Our boys brought us everything that we so desperately need – all of us. To feel united, to feel as one, to have courage, confidence, boldness, and enough composure to face difficulties, even when victory seems impossible.
But this day made not only us, the Bulgarians, but the entire world speak about Bulgarian sport. Let us not forget that this day also brought a sixth world title for Ruzhdi Ruzhdi – an extraordinary man, a para-athlete who made us breathe deeply and say that nothing is impossible for the human spirit. Thank you!”