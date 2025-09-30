Vice President Iliana Iotova: Our National Volleyball Team Has Rekindled the Spirit of Unity

Vice President Iliana Iotova on eptember 30 said that the victory of Bulgaria’s national volleyball team has awakened in Bulgarians a sense of unity, courage, and confidence, while the success of Paralympian track and field athlete Ruzhdi Ruzhdi, who won his sixth world title in the F55, has proven that the human spirit knows no bounds.

The Vice President's statement came after Bulgaria won the silver medal at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in the Philippines on Sunday, September 28.