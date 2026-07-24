Viewer Tip to BNT: How Much Do Taxis Cost on Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast – and Why Isn't the Fare Always Registered on the Meter?

A report prompted by a viewer's tip has uncovered inflated taxi fares along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast. Our team encountered a range of practices in the way journeys are charged, despite official tariffs being publicly displayed and remaining within the price limits set by local municipalities.

Posing as ordinary customers, we get into a randomly selected taxi waiting at a bus stop.

BNT: Hello! To the Old Town of Nessebar?

- Sure.

BNT: Okay. How much will it cost?

- Where exactly? The bus stop there?

BNT: Yes, at the turn-around point in the Old Town.

- 10 euros for you!

During the journey, we pointed out a problem.

BNT: You haven't switched on the meter...

Driver: No!

So, for a journey of less than two kilometres, we were charged €10.

Driver: If you have the exact amount, because I don't have any change. BNT: Yes, I do. Here you are.

Driver: Thanks, thank you very much!

The driver did not issue a receipt – a practice that appears to be far from isolated.

Dara: "They make up the prices. For example, €10, €15. They charged us €20 to Ravda. They just decide depending on the circumstances – whether it's evening or morning." BNT: Did they switch on the meter? Dara: "No, there was no receipt."

The officially announced taxi fares in Nessebar vary—but all are in line with the maximum rates authorized by the municipality.

Hristo Baychev, taxi driver in Nessebar: "We're all operating properly here. Look, the fare is €2.30 per kilometre, which is 4.50 leva. The starting fare is €3.84. But there are cars that don't pay anything and operate without any stickers or signs."

In Sozopol, there are officially no recorded violations either.

Mihail Biberov, taxi driver in Sozopol: "The maximum permitted daytime fare is €1.84 per kilometre, and the starting fare during the day is €3.40."

A quick calculation shows that in the resort, a one-kilometre journey in a taxi booked by phone can cost nearly €8, including the starting charge, call-out fee and per-kilometre fare.

Donka Hristova, resident of Sozopol: "When they come to my home, it's €10. How far is it... One kilometre? €10." Silvia, tourist in Sozopol: "We travelled from the stadium to here and it cost €7. Maybe about a kilometre." Mihail Biberov, taxi driver in Sozopol: "Last summer during the season, the per-kilometre fare was €2.50. This year we've increased it by around 30 to 40 cents. That still doesn't match inflation. We're operating at a loss."

Outside the resort areas, the situation is different. We hailed a random taxi in Burgas and asked about the fare in advance. The driver estimated it would cost around €10, but switched on the meter.

"It'll be around €4, €5 at most. It won't even be that much. I was just joking. Whatever the meter shows, that's what you pay. It doesn't matter whether it's in town or outside town. I give receipts, and if passengers have any complaints, they can go to the municipality, the mayor if they want, or the Road Transport Administration."

We left with a printed receipt for the journey.

We also remind passengers that if a receipt is not issued, they are entitled to withhold payment until they receive one. Reports of violations can be submitted to Bulgaria's National Revenue Agency (NRA).

Photos and graphics: BNT