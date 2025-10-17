Volunteers and Municipal Teams Remove 8 Tonnes of Rubbish from Sofia’s Filipovtsi District

Volunteers and municipal units have cleared 8 tonnes of rubbish in the Filipovtsi district of Sofia, the municipality reported.

The cleanup initiative involved two rubbish lorries, a truck with a hydraulic grab, and a specialised team from the Sofia Waste Treatment Enterprise. Additional participants included teams from Municipal Parks and Gardens, the Sofia Inspectorate, and the pest control company “Killeri” team, which brought extra equipment and 15 personnel.

Local volunteers also joined in, collecting and loading the waste.