Wastewater Spilled into the Danube River due to a Blocked Manhole

Residents of Ruse reported to the regional environmental inspectorate that wastewater from a collector of the water utility (ViK) was leaking into the waters of the Danube River.

Upon inspecting the central part of the city, environmental inspectors found that untreated domestic and sewage waters were coming from the water company's collector.

The explanation was that the incident was due to a blockage in a manhole leading to the rainwater overflow of a collector, which caused the dirty water to bypass the sewage system and flow directly into the Danube River. Necessary actions have been taken, and the leakage has been stopped.

