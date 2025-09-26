Water Crisis in Breznik Will Continue At Least Until Next Summer If the Surveyed Water Sources Prove Unreliable

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov and Regional Development Minister Ivan Ivanov are in Breznik due to the worsening water crisis, following criticism from GERB leader Boyko Borisov yesterday, who accused the government of ministers failing to be on the ground to address sectoral issues.

Zafirov and Ivanov met with the town’s mayor, as residents have been struggling with a water crisis for months. Due to the presence of manganese, arsenic, and E. coli in the tap water, its use is prohibited not only for drinking and cooking but also for washing and bathing. Residents report that the situation is becoming increasingly unbearable, which has led to multiple protests.

Atanas Zafirov, Deputy Prime Minister:

“Many of the problems we see here are inherited; they have accumulated over the years. There has been a lack of political will to resolve them. The state is now ready to address these longstanding issues. This is not the time to assign blame or seek responsibilities; it is a time for solutions. There is a solution, and many discussions with the responsible institutions are ahead, but we will act decisively to achieve positive outcomes.”

Photos: Milena Kirova, BNT

The Regional Development Minister explained that manganese contamination will be isolated within days.

Ivan Ivanov – Minister of Regional Development and Public Works:

“Breznik is one of the areas most affected by climate change, primarily due to a lack of water sources. The Breznik municipality can serve as an example of how funds from the so-called municipal investment programme are used, as over 90% of the municipality’s projects focus on replacing critical water supply infrastructure. The mayor is cooperative. Currently, we are investing BGN 2.6 million in replacing the water network, with the main problem located within the town itself. Surrounding villages do not face the same issue. “Lake Krasava is the town’s primary water source, and its levels have dropped dramatically. Manganese levels are high. In the coming days, this manganese will be isolated, and the key is to ensure an additional water supply to end the restrictions. We are exploring new water sources and cleaning existing ones, which are in poor condition. This is the main task of the new management at Vodоснабдяване и Канализация (Water Supply and Sewerage) – Pernik. The previous management did not deliver satisfactory results; we will be uncompromising in this regard.”

Minister Ivanov also called on mayors to be proactive in projects for replacing water networks to ensure problems are resolved promptly.

“The mayor has developed new water sources, which will be operational within a week, with the first already in service. Water from the reservoir carrying manganese will be isolated, so that residents can receive clean water. Approximately 30 litres per second are needed to lift water restrictions in the municipality. We will make every effort; I will personally send the management of the Water Supply Holding to support this work.”

Photo: BTA/Archive

When asked by BNT how long the water restrictions in Breznik will continue, the Regional Minister replied: