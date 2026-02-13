БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
“We Continue the Change” Calls for International Probe into ‘Petrohan’ Case

The political party 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC–DB) has announced it will launch a petition demanding an international investigation into the so-called ‘Petrohan’ case. The party emphasises that, to date, there are no clear answers or concrete results from the ongoing investigation.

“Instead of transparency and accountability, we see attempts to politicise the tragedy and use it to attack ‘We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria’,” the party statement reads.

According to WCC–DB, it remains unclear why timely measures were not taken, and whether there was institutional inaction or protection of the group involved.

The party is demanding explanations from the heads of the competent institutions, including Denyo Denev, Borislav Sarafov, Daniel Mitov, and Kalin Stoyanov, for whom, the party claims, there is testimony that he received the first signal regarding the mountain hut while serving as director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime.

WCC–DB added: “The way information is being handled creates the impression that there is an attempt to divert attention from the real issues. This does not appear improvised but rather a premeditated action. That is why an independent international investigation is necessary to establish the facts objectively.”

The party further insists that the future Minister of the Interior, whoever that may be, should request an independent international investigation into the ‘Petrohan’ case.

Causes of Death Confirmed for Two of the Men Found Near 'Petrohan' Hut (update)

Fatal Outcome in Unprecedented Crime: Those Sought in the “Petrohan” Case Found Dead from Gunshots

