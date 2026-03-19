Weather in Bulgaria: Astronomical Spring Arrives with Snow

On Thursday, precipitation will be mainly rain, turning to snow above around 1,000 metres. Rainfall is expected primarily in the mountainous, northern, and southeastern regions. Conditions will remain windy, with moderate winds across most of the country and temporarily strong northeasterly gusts in eastern Bulgaria.

Minimum temperatures will range from -1°C to 4°C, slightly higher along the Black Sea coast at 6°C–7°C, with Sofia around 2°C. Maximum temperatures will be between 7°C and 12°C, with Sofia reaching about 7°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy, with rain mainly along the southern coastline. East-northeast winds will be moderate to strong. Maximum temperatures will range from 8°C to 11°C, with sea temperatures between 7°C and 9°C. The sea state will be moderate, around 3–4 points.

In the mountains, snow will dominate, with moderate to temporarily strong east-northeast winds. Maximum temperatures at 1,200 metres will reach around 0°C, dropping to about -4°C at 2,000 metres.

On Friday, winds will shift to the north-northeast, mostly moderate. It will be the coldest day of the week, with maximum temperatures between 5°C and 10°C. Skies will be cloudy, with widespread rain, turning temporarily to snow in the foothills and higher plains, especially during the night and morning hours.

During the weekend, conditions will remain mostly cloudy, with some rain in places, though maximum temperatures are expected to rise slightly.