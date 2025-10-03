Zemen Remained without Electricity Due to Wet Snow

Power supply is expected to be restored by 16:30.
The situation is also difficult in the municipality of Zemen, Western Bulgaria, where there is no electricity due to the heavy, wet snowfall. The municipal authorities are in contact with the power company, which has announced that full restoration of the electricity supply is expected by 16:30.
There have also been reports of fallen trees. Teams have been dispatched to carry out inspections and take the necessary measures to secure the area and remove the damage.