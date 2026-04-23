БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ЦИК обяви окончателното разпределението на мандатите
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Всеки пети у нас живее под линията на бедност
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
"Чух писъци и скочих в дерето": Пред БНТ говори...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

€1.9m Allocated for Modernisation of Paediatric Oncohaematology Unit at ISUL Hospital

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
EN
Запази

The clinic has not been renovated for more than 17 years

отпускат млн евро модернизация детската онкохематология исул

The Ministry of Health has invested €1.9 million in the renovation of the Clinic for Paediatric Clinical Haematology and Oncology at the University Hospital “Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL”, the ministry said on April 23.

The clinic treats children from across the country and hosts Bulgaria’s only centre for haematopoietic stem cell transplantation in children.

The aim of the investment is to improve care for children and ensure an environment that matches the severity of the treatment they undergo.

The clinic has not undergone a major renovation for more than 17 years, which has affected both treatment conditions and the working environment for medical teams. The allocated funding will cover a full refurbishment — from the roof to hospital rooms, sanitary facilities and medical offices — as well as the complete replacement of electrical, plumbing and ventilation systems.

A modern medical gas and air-conditioning system will also be installed, alongside the delivery of new equipment and furniture. This will bring the clinic in line with modern medical standards and ensure a safer treatment environment.

For children with onco-haematological diseases, the conditions in which they are treated are considered as important as the treatment itself. The upgraded facilities are expected to improve protection against infections and provide better conditions for both patients and their families, who often spend long periods in hospital.

The Ministry of Health said improving care for the most vulnerable patients remains a priority, stressing that every child should receive treatment in an environment that provides safety, comfort and a chance of recovery.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и Левски
1
БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и...
"Чух писъци и скочих в дерето": Пред БНТ говори полицаят, извадил десетки пътници от преобърнатия автобус край Малко Търново
2
"Чух писъци и скочих в дерето": Пред БНТ говори полицаят,...
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по борба в Тирана в ефира на БНТ 3
3
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по борба в Тирана в...
ЦИК ще обяви окончателните резултати от изборите
4
ЦИК ще обяви окончателните резултати от изборите
Британският парламент прие доживотна забрана за продажба на цигари на всички родени след 2008 година
5
Британският парламент прие доживотна забрана за продажба на цигари...
Семен Новиков: Чувствах се като дете без родители на европейското
6
Семен Новиков: Чувствах се като дете без родители на европейското

Най-четени

При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент, БСП остава под чертата
1
При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент,...
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс Грийн" в Лондон
2
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс...
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе при обработени 80% от протоколите
3
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе...
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
4
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?
5
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?
МВнР: Приключи изборният ден в Австралия, Азия, Африка и Европа
6
МВнР: Приключи изборният ден в Австралия, Азия, Африка и Европа

More from: Health

Anthrax Outbreak in Silistra: Is There a Rrisk of Spread?
Anthrax Outbreak in Silistra: Is There a Rrisk of Spread?
No Human Anthrax Cases Reported in Bulgaria So Far, Authorities Say No Human Anthrax Cases Reported in Bulgaria So Far, Authorities Say
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Head of BFSA: “The Anthrax Outbreak in Silistra Is Particularly Dangerous.” Head of BFSA: “The Anthrax Outbreak in Silistra Is Particularly Dangerous.”
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Measles Cases in Bulgaria Reach 149, Most Concentrated in Vratsa District Measles Cases in Bulgaria Reach 149, Most Concentrated in Vratsa District
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Caretaker Government Adopts National Tuberculosis Prevention Programme 2026–2030 Caretaker Government Adopts National Tuberculosis Prevention Programme 2026–2030
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Caretaker Prime Minister Raises Concerns over Out-of-Pocket Payments for Healthcare and Medicine Price Disparities Caretaker Prime Minister Raises Concerns over Out-of-Pocket Payments for Healthcare and Medicine Price Disparities
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.

Водещи новини

ЦИК обяви окончателното разпределението на мандатите
ЦИК обяви окончателното разпределението на мандатите
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Всеки пети у нас живее под линията на бедност Всеки пети у нас живее под линията на бедност
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
На прага на летните отпуски: По-високи цени и много отменени полети На прага на летните отпуски: По-високи цени и много отменени полети
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
По света
Повдигнаха обвинение на един от шофьорите на преобърнатия автобус край Малко Търново Повдигнаха обвинение на един от шофьорите на преобърнатия автобус край Малко Търново
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Челен сблъсък на два влака в Дания: Петима души са в критично...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
КЗК разследва конкуренцията при доставките на скъпи медикаменти
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Борислав Сарафов се върна на поста директор на Националната...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Обвиненият в убийството на баща си в Пловдив остава под стража
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ