€1.9m Allocated for Modernisation of Paediatric Oncohaematology Unit at ISUL Hospital

The Ministry of Health has invested €1.9 million in the renovation of the Clinic for Paediatric Clinical Haematology and Oncology at the University Hospital “Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL”, the ministry said on April 23.

The clinic treats children from across the country and hosts Bulgaria’s only centre for haematopoietic stem cell transplantation in children.

The aim of the investment is to improve care for children and ensure an environment that matches the severity of the treatment they undergo.

The clinic has not undergone a major renovation for more than 17 years, which has affected both treatment conditions and the working environment for medical teams. The allocated funding will cover a full refurbishment — from the roof to hospital rooms, sanitary facilities and medical offices — as well as the complete replacement of electrical, plumbing and ventilation systems.

A modern medical gas and air-conditioning system will also be installed, alongside the delivery of new equipment and furniture. This will bring the clinic in line with modern medical standards and ensure a safer treatment environment.

For children with onco-haematological diseases, the conditions in which they are treated are considered as important as the treatment itself. The upgraded facilities are expected to improve protection against infections and provide better conditions for both patients and their families, who often spend long periods in hospital.

The Ministry of Health said improving care for the most vulnerable patients remains a priority, stressing that every child should receive treatment in an environment that provides safety, comfort and a chance of recovery.