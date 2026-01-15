БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Мъж загина след срутване на навес в София, други двама са...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев връчва третия мандат в петък
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Парламентът намали лихвите по студентските кредити на 3%
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Проверките на НАП: 116 нарушения и 12 наказателни...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Alliance for Rights and Freedoms' to Decide How to Proceed with Third Mandate to Form a Government

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Запази

The Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF) will decide at a party meeting how it will proceed with the third mandate to form a government. This was announced by the chairman of ARF’s parliamentary group, Hayri Sadakov, on January 15.

He thanked the President for the decision to hand over the third exploratory mandate to ARF, describing it as a positive assessment of the party’s role and conduct in Parliament.

“We accept the handing over of the third mandate to our parliamentary group as a sensitive and meaningful evaluation of our consistent efforts within the 51st National Assembly to uphold the principles of democracy, statehood, institutional unity and the strength of the state. We see that this has been recognised, for which I am grateful,” Sadakov said.

He added that, given the specific nature of the third mandate, a meeting of the parliamentary group and the party’s structures will be held, at which the situation will be discussed and a decision taken on the appropriate course of action.

“Taking into account the particular character of the third mandate, a meeting of the parliamentary group and our party structures is forthcoming, where we will discuss matters and arrive at the right decision on what lies ahead,” he said.

Earlier today, President Rumen Radev announced that he would formally hand the third mandate to APS tomorrow.

***

A split within the political party 'Movement for Rights and Freedoms' (MRF) in 2024 resulted in the formation of two factions: 'MRF - New Beginning' and the 'Alliance for Rights and Freedoms' (ARF).

The ARF remained loyal to Ahmed Dogan, until then honorary chairman of the MRF, who had founded the party in 1990, in the first months of post-communist Bulgaria. The other faction is called Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning and is headed by Delyan Peevski. It is also the name of their parliamentary group. ARF has been the name of the parliamentary group of Dogan's supporters.

On November 15, 2025, a new party, Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF), was founded, with Ahmed Dogan as its Honorary Chairman with Operational Functionsthis. The ARF name was also given to the newly founded party.

MRF parliamentary group expels 17 MPs, no longer the second largest group in Parliamen

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
Германия, Швеция и Норвегия изпращат свои военни в Гренландия
2
Германия, Швеция и Норвегия изпращат свои военни в Гренландия
Протест в София с искане за 100% машинен вот на следващите избори (СНИМКИ)
3
Протест в София с искане за 100% машинен вот на следващите избори...
Зоопаркът в Стара Загора търси име за малкото си тигърче (СНИМКИ)
4
Зоопаркът в Стара Загора търси име за малкото си тигърче (СНИМКИ)
Президентът Радев: Опитът показва необходимостта от машинно гласуване с електронно отчитане на резултатите
5
Президентът Радев: Опитът показва необходимостта от машинно...
САЩ и Великобритания изтеглят персонала си от ключови военни бази в Близкия изток
6
САЩ и Великобритания изтеглят персонала си от ключови военни бази в...

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
3
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
4
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
5
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
6
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България

More from: Politics

'Vazrazhdane' Leader Kostadinov: President Has Made a Serious Political Error
'Vazrazhdane' Leader Kostadinov: President Has Made a Serious Political Error
Third Government-Forming Mandate Goes to Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - Political Reactions from Parliament? Third Government-Forming Mandate Goes to Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - Political Reactions from Parliament?
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
Parliament Backs First-Reading Changes to Waste Management Law Amid Row Over Sofia Rubbish Crisis Parliament Backs First-Reading Changes to Waste Management Law Amid Row Over Sofia Rubbish Crisis
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
President Radev to Hand Third Government-Forming Mandate on Friday President Radev to Hand Third Government-Forming Mandate on Friday
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Protest in Sofia Demands 100% Machine Voting in Next Elections Protest in Sofia Demands 100% Machine Voting in Next Elections
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
President Radev: Experience Shows the Need for Machine Voting with Electronic Results Tallying President Radev: Experience Shows the Need for Machine Voting with Electronic Results Tallying
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Мъж загина след срутване на навес в София, други двама са ранени
Мъж загина след срутване на навес в София, други двама са ранени
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
НА ЖИВО: В правната комисия на НС обсъждат промените в Изборния кодекс НА ЖИВО: В правната комисия на НС обсъждат промените в Изборния кодекс
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев връчва третия мандат в петък Президентът Румен Радев връчва третия мандат в петък
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Какво решение ще вземе АПС за третия мандат? Какво решение ще вземе АПС за третия мандат?
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
7 години затвор за шофьора, който уби 23-годишния Йордан пиян и се...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Двама са задържани за кражба от апартамент в столичния квартал...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Криминално
Заради неизплатени заплати - медици от Варна излязоха на протест
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Аракчи: Няма да екзекутираме участници в протестите в Иран
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Близък изток
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ